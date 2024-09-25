Stantec Inc. (STN) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 27th

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.152 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Stantec has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Stantec has a payout ratio of 17.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Stantec to earn $3.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.5%.

Stantec stock opened at $81.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42 and a beta of 1.02. Stantec has a 12-month low of $59.55 and a 12-month high of $88.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Free Report ) (TSE:STN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. Stantec had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Stantec will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James lowered Stantec from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

