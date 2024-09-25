Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.85

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.8456 per share by the bank on Friday, October 11th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Bancolombia has raised its dividend payment by an average of 41.0% per year over the last three years. Bancolombia has a dividend payout ratio of 55.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bancolombia to earn $6.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.6%.

Shares of CIB stock opened at $32.95 on Wednesday. Bancolombia has a 52-week low of $24.15 and a 52-week high of $37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.66 and its 200 day moving average is $33.60.

Bancolombia ( NYSE:CIB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 13.73%. As a group, analysts predict that Bancolombia will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CIB. Bank of America lowered Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Bancolombia from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

Bancolombia SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Colombia and internationally. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

