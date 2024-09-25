Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (ALVOF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 27th

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Alvopetro Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

Alvopetro Energy stock opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. Alvopetro Energy has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.56.

Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.67 million during the quarter. Alvopetro Energy had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 26.72%.

About Alvopetro Energy

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. It holds interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets, Block 182 and 183 exploration assets, and Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua oil fields, which covers an area of approximately 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.

