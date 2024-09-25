98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

98532 has a 12-month low of C$12.04 and a 12-month high of C$14.76.

98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.63. The firm had revenue of C$90.78 million for the quarter.

KMP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of 98532 (KMP.TO) from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Ventum Cap Mkts raised 98532 (KMP.TO) to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is a Canada-based real estate investment trust. The Trust is engaged in owning, operating, managing and developing multi-family residential and manufactured home community (MHC) properties. Its segments include Apartment, MHC and Other. The Apartment segment acquires, operates, manages and develops multi-family residential properties across Canada and it includes building improvements; suite renovations; appliances; boilers and heating equipment; other; equipment; parking lots, and land improvements.

