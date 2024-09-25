98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.
98532 (KMP.TO) Stock Performance
98532 has a 12-month low of C$12.04 and a 12-month high of C$14.76.
98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.63. The firm had revenue of C$90.78 million for the quarter.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About 98532 (KMP.TO)
Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is a Canada-based real estate investment trust. The Trust is engaged in owning, operating, managing and developing multi-family residential and manufactured home community (MHC) properties. Its segments include Apartment, MHC and Other. The Apartment segment acquires, operates, manages and develops multi-family residential properties across Canada and it includes building improvements; suite renovations; appliances; boilers and heating equipment; other; equipment; parking lots, and land improvements.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than 98532 (KMP.TO)
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Gold Rush Continues: Time to Buy More or Take Profits?
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Is Rivian Stock a Bargain Buy With 60% Upside Potential?
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- 4 Catalysts Poised to Push Caterpillar Stock to Record Highs
Receive News & Ratings for 98532 (KMP.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 98532 (KMP.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.