Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 27th

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

Boyd Group Services Stock Performance

Shares of Boyd Group Services stock opened at C$207.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$225.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$250.03. The company has a market cap of C$4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 55.70, a P/E/G ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.01. Boyd Group Services has a one year low of C$202.75 and a one year high of C$324.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.14, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C($0.05). Boyd Group Services had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of C$1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.08 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boyd Group Services will post 7.1062435 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, Senior Officer Jeff Murray purchased 456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$223.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$101,742.72. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$325.00 to C$300.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. CIBC lowered their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$290.00 to C$268.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$308.00 to C$306.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$350.00 to C$325.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$285.69.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

