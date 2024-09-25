Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 27th

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.
Shares of Boyd Group Services stock opened at C$207.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$225.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$250.03. The company has a market cap of C$4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 55.70, a P/E/G ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.01. Boyd Group Services has a one year low of C$202.75 and a one year high of C$324.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.14, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.61.
Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C($0.05). Boyd Group Services had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of C$1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.08 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boyd Group Services will post 7.1062435 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$325.00 to C$300.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. CIBC lowered their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$290.00 to C$268.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$308.00 to C$306.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$350.00 to C$325.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$285.69.
Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.
