First Capital Realty Inc. (FCR) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 27th

First Capital Realty Inc. (TSE:FCR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

First Capital Realty Trading Up 0.6 %

First Capital Realty stock opened at C$20.86 on Wednesday. First Capital Realty has a twelve month low of C$18.60 and a twelve month high of C$22.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$20.86.

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.23). The firm had revenue of C$183.97 million for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised First Capital Realty to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

