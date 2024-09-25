Stantec Inc. (STN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on October 15th

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

Stantec Trading Up 0.9 %

TSE STN opened at C$108.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$112.83 and a 200-day moving average price of C$112.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.74. Stantec has a 52 week low of C$82.50 and a 52 week high of C$122.57.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.11 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.49 billion. Stantec had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 6.31%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stantec will post 5.0556845 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Asifa Samji bought 300 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$109.75 per share, with a total value of C$32,925.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$92,190. In other news, Director Asifa Samji purchased 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$109.75 per share, with a total value of C$32,925.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 840 shares in the company, valued at C$92,190. Also, Director Vito Culmone purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$112.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$225,940.00. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,050 shares of company stock valued at $343,739. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STN shares. Raymond James lowered Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$125.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Stantec from C$128.00 to C$131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$120.69.

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

