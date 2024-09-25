InterRent REIT Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:IIP)

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

InterRent REIT has a 52-week low of C$7.31 and a 52-week high of C$10.19.

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$61.44 million during the quarter.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).

