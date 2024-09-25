Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (PZA) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 27th

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Trading Down 0.2 %

Pizza Pizza Royalty stock opened at C$13.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.99 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$320.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.91. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a 52 week low of C$12.31 and a 52 week high of C$15.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.66.

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$155.36 million during the quarter. Pizza Pizza Royalty had a net margin of 77.86% and a return on equity of 10.60%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pizza Pizza Royalty will post 0.990144 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Pizza Pizza Royalty from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Company Profile

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

