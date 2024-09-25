Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) to Post FY2026 Earnings of $2.10 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Free Report) – Wedbush issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hanmi Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.10 for the year. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hanmi Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.98 per share.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $106.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share.

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Hanmi Financial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Hanmi Financial Stock Down 1.6 %

HAFC opened at $18.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.80 million, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.88. Hanmi Financial has a one year low of $13.87 and a one year high of $20.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hanmi Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 47.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Hanmi Financial by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in Hanmi Financial by 278.4% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 8,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 6,242 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Hanmi Financial in the second quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial in the first quarter worth $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Hanmi Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

