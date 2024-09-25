Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

RVPH has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Maxim Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a speculative buy rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reviva Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.33.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $38.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of -0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.85. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $6.80.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts predict that Reviva Pharmaceuticals will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,001,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,854 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.59% of Reviva Pharmaceuticals worth $3,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 63.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reviva Pharmaceuticals

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, inflammatory, and cardiometabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate comprises brilaroxazine (RP5063) for the treatment of various neuropsychiatric indications, including schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attentiondeficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia and Alzheimer's disease, and Parkinson's disease psychosis; in clinical development respiratory indications, such as pulmonary arterial hypertension and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and in preclinical development for the treatment of psoriasis.

