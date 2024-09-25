FY2026 Earnings Estimate for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Issued By Wedbush

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) – Wedbush issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Prosperity Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $6.35 for the year. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Prosperity Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $5.06 per share.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $458.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.06 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 25.10%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS.

PB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Stephens raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $81.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.04.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of PB opened at $71.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.25. Prosperity Bancshares has a twelve month low of $49.60 and a twelve month high of $74.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 533.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 3,147.1% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 835.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

