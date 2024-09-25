ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS) Forecasted to Post FY2026 Earnings of $1.92 Per Share

ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Free Report) – Analysts at Stifel Canada issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for ATS in a report issued on Monday, September 23rd. Stifel Canada analyst J. Keywood expects that the company will earn $1.92 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for ATS’s current full-year earnings is $1.44 per share.

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). ATS had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $507.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.41 million.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ATS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of ATS from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on ATS from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of NYSE:ATS opened at $29.68 on Wednesday. ATS has a 52-week low of $24.82 and a 52-week high of $44.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.20.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in ATS by 135.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,240,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,707,000 after buying an additional 1,862,912 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of ATS by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,336,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,247 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ATS during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,685,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ATS by 34.3% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,560,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,863,000 after purchasing an additional 909,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in ATS by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,470,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,690,000 after buying an additional 360,719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

