Analysts Offer Predictions for Hope Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Hope Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, September 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the year. The consensus estimate for Hope Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $0.89 per share.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $116.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Hope Bancorp from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Hope Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HOPE opened at $12.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.13. Hope Bancorp has a one year low of $8.15 and a one year high of $13.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,960,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Hope Bancorp by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 136,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 55,597 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 455.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 220,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after buying an additional 180,458 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 180,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 48,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hope Bancorp

In other news, Director Jinho Doo sold 10,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $132,717.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,071.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jinho Doo sold 10,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $132,717.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,071.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,200 shares of Hope Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $39,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,804.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,831 shares of company stock valued at $323,657. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hope Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides retail and commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans comprising commercial and industrial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, international trade finance, other business-related financing, and loans syndication services; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, automobile, credit card, and personal loans.

