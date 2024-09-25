CVB Financial Corp. Forecasted to Post FY2026 Earnings of $1.60 Per Share (NASDAQ:CVBF)

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of CVB Financial in a report released on Tuesday, September 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the year. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for CVB Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.40 per share.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. CVB Financial had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $125.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.86 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. CVB Financial’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CVBF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of CVB Financial in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stephens raised their price target on CVB Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.

Shares of CVBF opened at $17.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.22. CVB Financial has a 52 week low of $14.62 and a 52 week high of $21.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVBF. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its position in CVB Financial by 466.7% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in CVB Financial by 832.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CVB Financial during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in CVB Financial by 141.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments LLC purchased a new position in CVB Financial in the second quarter worth about $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kimberly H. Sheehy sold 2,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $50,751.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,493.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 52.63%.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

