National Bank Financial Weighs in on Coeur Mining, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Coeur Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the year. The consensus estimate for Coeur Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share.
Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $222.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.18 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 8.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share.
Shares of Coeur Mining stock opened at $7.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.41. Coeur Mining has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $7.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,587,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 248.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,463,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606,711 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,854,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989,352 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,624,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the second quarter valued at about $9,966,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.
Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.
