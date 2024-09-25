Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.21), Briefing.com reports. Worthington Enterprises had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $257.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. Worthington Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Worthington Enterprises Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:WOR opened at $45.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.47. Worthington Enterprises has a 1 year low of $36.29 and a 1 year high of $69.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Worthington Enterprises alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WOR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Worthington Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Worthington Enterprises from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

About Worthington Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.