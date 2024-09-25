ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Upgraded by Cormark to “Moderate Buy”

Cormark upgraded shares of ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Free Report) to a moderate buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

ARX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on ARC Resources from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$30.46.

Shares of TSE:ARX opened at C$22.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.26. ARC Resources has a 1 year low of C$19.02 and a 1 year high of C$26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.49, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$23.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$24.42.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. ARC Resources had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of C$1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.03 billion. Analysts predict that ARC Resources will post 3.2027972 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.23%.

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

