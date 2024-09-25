Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Upgraded to Hold at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

MPW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Colliers Securities upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.22.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $6.11 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. Medical Properties Trust has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $6.55. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -2.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.28.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $266.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.53 million. The company’s revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medical Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.41%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Elizabeth N. Pitman acquired 8,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $48,602.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,207.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Medical Properties Trust news, Director Elizabeth N. Pitman acquired 8,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $48,602.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,207.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth N. Pitman sold 10,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total transaction of $49,924.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,891.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medical Properties Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 95,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 16,280 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 353,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 5,874 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 5.5% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 406,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 21,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 42.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 326,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 97,546 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

Featured Stories

