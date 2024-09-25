Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Upgraded to Hold at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Citigroup upgraded Kingfisher to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.
Kingfisher Trading Down 0.5 %
Kingfisher Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.088 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.
Kingfisher Company Profile
Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It also operates retail stores under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koçtas brands.
