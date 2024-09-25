Art de Finance (ADF) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $576,095.25

Art de Finance (ADF) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 25th. In the last week, Art de Finance has traded up 58.7% against the US dollar. One Art de Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Art de Finance has a total market cap of $576,095.25 and approximately $38,442.49 worth of Art de Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000073 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.32 or 0.00265411 BTC.

About Art de Finance

Art de Finance’s genesis date was April 24th, 2023. Art de Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Art de Finance is www.artdefinance.io. Art de Finance’s official Twitter account is @artdefinance. Art de Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@art_de_finance.

Buying and Selling Art de Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Art de Finance (ADF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Polygon platform. Art de Finance has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 180,406,874.4019432 in circulation. The last known price of Art de Finance is 0.00061198 USD and is down -3.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $51,777.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.artdefinance.io.”

