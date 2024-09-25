Kaspa (KAS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $67.29 Million

Kaspa (KAS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. Kaspa has a total market cap of $4.01 billion and approximately $67.29 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kaspa has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. One Kaspa coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000254 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000073 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $169.32 or 0.00265411 BTC.

Kaspa’s genesis date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 24,771,136,740 coins. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org. Kaspa’s official message board is medium.com/kaspa-currency. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 24,780,646,102.359207 with 24,768,922,561.127735 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.16584942 USD and is up 2.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 139 active market(s) with $63,706,107.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

