Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Cormark

Cormark upgraded shares of Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SDE. Desjardins upgraded Spartan Delta from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$5.67.

Spartan Delta Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:SDE opened at C$4.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$696.26 million, a PE ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.52. Spartan Delta has a 12 month low of C$2.63 and a 12 month high of C$4.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$3.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.93.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Spartan Delta had a net margin of 50.10% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The company had revenue of C$73.45 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spartan Delta will post 0.2986497 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Spartan Delta news, Senior Officer Martin Malek bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.80 per share, with a total value of C$45,600.00. In related news, Senior Officer Martin Malek purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,600.00. Also, Senior Officer Ojay Platt sold 16,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.00, for a total transaction of C$65,332.00. 12.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Spartan Delta Company Profile

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

