McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Downgraded by Baird R W

Baird R W lowered shares of McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
Several other analysts also recently commented on MCK. Barclays raised their price objective on McKesson from $596.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of McKesson from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Leerink Partners lowered their price objective on shares of McKesson from $670.00 to $665.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of McKesson from $660.00 to $630.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on McKesson from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McKesson presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $610.93.
McKesson Stock Down 4.9 %
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.67. McKesson had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 242.57%. The company had revenue of $79.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.27 EPS. McKesson’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that McKesson will post 32.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
McKesson Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.69%.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.03, for a total value of $2,349,490.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,546,684.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 11,259 shares of company stock valued at $6,635,492 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of McKesson
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in McKesson by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About McKesson
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than McKesson
- What is a support level?
- Why Small-Cap Stocks Could Be Ready to Outperform After Rate Cuts
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- FedEx Stock Dips: Why Analysts See a Quick Rebound Coming
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- PayPal Soars to New Heights: Why Analysts See More Upside
Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.