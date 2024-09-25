Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.27 Million

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. One Wrapped HBAR token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0597 or 0.00000094 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped HBAR has traded up 23.5% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped HBAR has a total market capitalization of $15.99 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped HBAR alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000073 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $169.32 or 0.00265411 BTC.

Wrapped HBAR Profile

Wrapped HBAR’s genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 267,818,500 tokens. Wrapped HBAR’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera. Wrapped HBAR’s official website is www.hedera.com.

Wrapped HBAR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 266,484,403.47768295 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.05891157 USD and is up 4.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $1,099,441.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped HBAR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped HBAR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped HBAR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped HBAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped HBAR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.