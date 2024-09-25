NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Cormark

Cormark upgraded shares of NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

NVA has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$17.00 to C$14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. CIBC increased their target price on NuVista Energy from C$16.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NuVista Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$15.93.

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on NVA

NuVista Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

NVA opened at C$11.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.03. NuVista Energy has a 52 week low of C$9.59 and a 52 week high of C$14.86. The stock has a market cap of C$2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$12.69 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.78.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$323.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$312.00 million. NuVista Energy had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 16.18%. Equities research analysts predict that NuVista Energy will post 1.0834114 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NuVista Energy

In other NuVista Energy news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.20, for a total transaction of C$284,000.00. In other news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail sold 20,000 shares of NuVista Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.20, for a total transaction of C$284,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Ryan Daniel Paulgaard sold 5,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.26, for a total value of C$67,267.98. 20.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NuVista Energy

(Get Free Report)

NuVista Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company is involved in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.