B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Lowered to “Hold” at Cibc World Mkts

Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Cormark boosted their price target on B2Gold from C$4.25 to C$5.25 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. CIBC set a C$3.30 price target on B2Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of B2Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$5.92.

B2Gold Price Performance

TSE BTO opened at C$4.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$3.96 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.79 billion, a PE ratio of -27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.21. B2Gold has a 12-month low of C$3.18 and a 12-month high of C$4.74.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$673.95 million for the quarter. B2Gold had a negative return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 7.23%. Equities research analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.5559748 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is presently -137.50%.

Insider Transactions at B2Gold

In related news, Senior Officer Randall Chatwin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.53, for a total value of C$45,300.00. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

