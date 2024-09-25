Tenaz Energy (TSE:TNZ) Lifted to Moderate Buy at Cormark

Cormark upgraded shares of Tenaz Energy (TSE:TNZ – Free Report) to a moderate buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
Tenaz Energy Price Performance
TSE TNZ opened at C$8.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$221.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.67. Tenaz Energy has a 12 month low of C$3.40 and a 12 month high of C$8.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$7.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Tenaz Energy (TSE:TNZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$14.01 million during the quarter. Tenaz Energy had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 40.28%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tenaz Energy will post 0.3900047 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Tenaz Energy Company Profile
Tenaz Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas assets in Canada and the Netherlands. The company was formerly known as Altura Energy Inc and changed its name to Tenaz Energy Corp. in October 2021. Tenaz Energy Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Tenaz Energy
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Why Small-Cap Stocks Could Be Ready to Outperform After Rate Cuts
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- FedEx Stock Dips: Why Analysts See a Quick Rebound Coming
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- PayPal Soars to New Heights: Why Analysts See More Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Tenaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.