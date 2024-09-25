Tenaz Energy (TSE:TNZ) Lifted to Moderate Buy at Cormark

Cormark upgraded shares of Tenaz Energy (TSE:TNZ – Free Report) to a moderate buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

TSE TNZ opened at C$8.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$221.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.67. Tenaz Energy has a 12 month low of C$3.40 and a 12 month high of C$8.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$7.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Tenaz Energy (TSE:TNZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$14.01 million during the quarter. Tenaz Energy had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 40.28%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tenaz Energy will post 0.3900047 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tenaz Energy news, Senior Officer Jenson Jit-Chang Tan acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$6.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$699,000.00. In related news, Director Mark Andrew Rollins purchased 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$161,469.70. Also, Senior Officer Jenson Jit-Chang Tan acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.99 per share, with a total value of C$699,000.00. 8.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tenaz Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas assets in Canada and the Netherlands. The company was formerly known as Altura Energy Inc and changed its name to Tenaz Energy Corp. in October 2021. Tenaz Energy Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

