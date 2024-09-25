crvUSD Trading 0.2% Higher Over Last Week (CRVUSD)

crvUSD (CRVUSD) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. One crvUSD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001567 BTC on popular exchanges. crvUSD has a market capitalization of $66.88 million and $13.19 million worth of crvUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, crvUSD has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000073 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.32 or 0.00265411 BTC.

About crvUSD

crvUSD’s total supply is 66,905,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 66,905,372 tokens. crvUSD’s official website is crvusd.curve.fi. crvUSD’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance.

crvUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “crvUSD (CRVUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. crvUSD has a current supply of 66,947,484.26749971. The last known price of crvUSD is 0.99916973 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 142 active market(s) with $12,876,257.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crvusd.curve.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as crvUSD directly using US dollars.

