NEAR Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $5.95 Billion (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 25th. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion and $414.37 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $5.25 or 0.00008233 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 32.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00043630 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00014548 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00007522 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004485 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000603 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,212,041,778 coins and its circulating supply is 1,133,188,479 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,212,042,859 with 1,133,188,479 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 5.26931637 USD and is down -1.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 451 active market(s) with $465,517,743.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

