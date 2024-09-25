Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the four analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$64.33.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTR. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Nutrien to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho raised Nutrien from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

NTR stock opened at C$64.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$65.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$70.70. Nutrien has a twelve month low of C$60.74 and a twelve month high of C$85.66.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.87 by C$0.31. Nutrien had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The company had revenue of C$13.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$14.92 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 5.4173028 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 136.70%.

In related news, Director Keith Martell acquired 1,250 shares of Nutrien stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$65.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$81,537.50. In other news, Senior Officer Mark Thompson bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$64.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$224,000.00. Also, Director Keith Martell bought 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$65.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$81,537.50. Insiders have purchased a total of 9,555 shares of company stock valued at $613,566 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

