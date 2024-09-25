ZClassic Price Up 5.9% Over Last Week (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. In the last week, ZClassic has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $476,566.18 and $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for $0.0513 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00046304 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00037866 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00013322 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000273 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

