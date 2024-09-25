Oasis Network 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $30.75 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0739 or 0.00000116 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded up 23.6% against the US dollar. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $522.09 million and approximately $30.75 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,623.37 or 0.04112211 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00043630 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00008233 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00014548 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00010795 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00007522 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002606 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,064,132,681 tokens. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 7,064,132,681 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.0749367 USD and is up 4.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 142 active market(s) with $35,530,541.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

