Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) vs. Prairie Operating (NASDAQ:PROP) Critical Survey

Prairie Operating (NASDAQ:PROP – Get Free Report) and Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Prairie Operating has a beta of 1.91, meaning that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amplify Energy has a beta of 1.95, meaning that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Prairie Operating alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Prairie Operating and Amplify Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prairie Operating N/A -377.86% -103.26% Amplify Energy 8.95% 7.40% 3.86%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prairie Operating 0 0 0 0 N/A Amplify Energy 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Prairie Operating and Amplify Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Amplify Energy has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 51.63%. Given Amplify Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Amplify Energy is more favorable than Prairie Operating.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.3% of Prairie Operating shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.8% of Amplify Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 42.0% of Prairie Operating shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Amplify Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Prairie Operating and Amplify Energy”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prairie Operating $1.55 million 72.85 -$79.08 million N/A N/A Amplify Energy $307.60 million 0.85 $392.75 million $0.73 9.03

Amplify Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Prairie Operating.

Summary

Amplify Energy beats Prairie Operating on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prairie Operating

(Get Free Report)

Prairie Operating Co., an independent energy company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company holds assets in the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and the Niobrara and Codell formations. Prairie Operating Co. is based in Houston Texas.

About Amplify Energy

(Get Free Report)

Amplify Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Prairie Operating Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prairie Operating and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.