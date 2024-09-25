Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) by 973.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 316,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 287,280 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF were worth $16,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BINC. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,665,000. Bush Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 148.7% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 8,208 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $19,514,000.

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of BINC opened at $53.50 on Wednesday. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF has a one year low of $49.54 and a one year high of $53.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.43.

About BlackRock Flexible Income ETF

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

