Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 9,814 Shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 558,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,814 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 5.27% of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF worth $17,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMOT. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF in the second quarter valued at about $156,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF in the second quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 28.1% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 8,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the period.

VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF Price Performance

SMOT stock opened at $34.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.77 million, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.10.

VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (SMOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index made up of two equally-weighted sub-portfolios, comprised of small- and mid-cap companies believed to have durable competitive advantages and attractive valuations.

Featured Articles

