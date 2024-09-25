Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $18.65 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 238,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,132 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $18,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Brio Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 56,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 9,018 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,893,000 after purchasing an additional 48,605 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 101.2% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 48,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 24,624 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $997,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA opened at $83.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.71. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.68 and a 12-month high of $83.28.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.