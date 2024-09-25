Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $19.04 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 72.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,170 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.73% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $19,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

BATS JMST opened at $50.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.86 and its 200 day moving average is $50.74.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1451 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.