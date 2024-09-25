Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $16.18 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,353 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $16,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,584,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,723,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921,131 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $441,651,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 44.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,009,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,263,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,738 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,171,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22,639.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 736,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 733,749 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $221.13 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $228.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $215.18 and a 200-day moving average of $207.47.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.