Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 110,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,300 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.10% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $18,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 970,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,080,000 after purchasing an additional 481,626 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at $69,487,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 13.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,623,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $594,169,000 after acquiring an additional 419,404 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 10.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,108,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,869,000 after acquiring an additional 391,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,801,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $195.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $126.57 and a 52 week high of $196.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $185.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.38.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.01. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The firm had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.47.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

