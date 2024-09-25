Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 41,620 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 236,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41,620 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Pentair were worth $18,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pentair by 376.1% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair Price Performance

PNR opened at $96.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.20. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $57.18 and a 1 year high of $96.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on PNR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.87.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pentair

Pentair Profile

(Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.