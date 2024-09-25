Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 11,859 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 423,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,859 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.21% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $18,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 28.1% in the second quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 7,265 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 21,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 10,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 25,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CALF opened at $46.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.81.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

