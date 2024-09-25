Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 1,886 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 337,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,886 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $16,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $51.61 on Wednesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $38.05 and a 12 month high of $52.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.41. The stock has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

