Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 5,244 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 202,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.45% of Signet Jewelers worth $18,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.60.

Signet Jewelers Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:SIG opened at $99.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.10. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 12 month low of $65.12 and a 12 month high of $112.06.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 29.90%. Signet Jewelers’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 9.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.94, for a total value of $293,191.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,018.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Jamie Singleton sold 18,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $1,504,706.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,542,109.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.94, for a total transaction of $293,191.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,202 shares of company stock worth $4,151,769 in the last three months. 3.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Featured Articles

