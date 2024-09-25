21,873 Shares in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Acquired by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 21,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Korn Ferry by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Korn Ferry by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 40.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently commented on KFY. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Korn Ferry in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Michael Distefano sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $361,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,687,031.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Distefano sold 5,000 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $361,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,687,031.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 20,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total transaction of $1,580,163.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 154,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,672,028.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Korn Ferry Stock Down 0.2 %
KFY opened at $73.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.72 and its 200-day moving average is $66.83. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $44.45 and a one year high of $76.63.
Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $682.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.84 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 13.73%. Korn Ferry’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Korn Ferry Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.96%.
About Korn Ferry
Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.
