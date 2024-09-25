SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,900,608 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 2,995,263 shares.The stock last traded at $23.99 and had previously closed at $24.01.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.64 and a 200-day moving average of $23.37. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $111,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of USD-denominated junk bonds. SPHY was launched on Jun 18, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

