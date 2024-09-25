Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Upgraded at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report released on Sunday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Nintendo Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS NTDOY opened at $13.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.43 and its 200 day moving average is $13.30. Nintendo has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $15.01. The company has a market cap of $69.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.43.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Nintendo had a net margin of 26.75% and a return on equity of 15.34%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nintendo will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its stake in shares of Nintendo by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 38,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Nintendo by 10.7% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 12,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in Nintendo by 9.7% during the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 132,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 11,755 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nintendo by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 56,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Nintendo by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 14,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. 0.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It also offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

