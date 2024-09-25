Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Upgraded at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report released on Sunday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS NTDOY opened at $13.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.43 and its 200 day moving average is $13.30. Nintendo has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $15.01. The company has a market cap of $69.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.43.
Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Nintendo had a net margin of 26.75% and a return on equity of 15.34%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nintendo will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.
Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It also offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.
