Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 117,069 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 152,613 shares.The stock last traded at $10.49 and had previously closed at $10.22.

CCU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.90 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.88.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $561.95 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCU. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 18,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 6,495 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 4th quarter valued at $385,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 33,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. 24.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

