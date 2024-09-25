Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Shares Gap Up to $24.91

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.91, but opened at $25.58. Kenon shares last traded at $25.60, with a volume of 871 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kenon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kenon during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Kenon by 150.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Kenon during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of Kenon by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,371,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,746,000 after purchasing an additional 75,892 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Kenon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,317,000. Institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.

