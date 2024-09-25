Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Shares Gap Down to $52.14

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $52.14, but opened at $50.72. Omega Flex shares last traded at $50.72, with a volume of 1,023 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Omega Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Omega Flex Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.12.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.62 million for the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 18.18%.

Omega Flex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Omega Flex’s payout ratio is 71.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omega Flex

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Omega Flex in the first quarter valued at $30,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Flex in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Omega Flex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in Omega Flex by 577.5% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Flex in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 36.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omega Flex Company Profile

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings; fittings; containment pining; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

Featured Articles

